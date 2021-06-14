Rabbi Amar Calls for Return to Davening in Shuls

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:09 pm |

An outdoors minyan, keeping social distance, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Efrat. (Gershon Elinson/FLASH90)

Now that the coronavirus restrictions are being lifted, it’s time for those who have been davening in outside minyanim, in streets and courtyards, to return to the battei knessiot, said Rabbi Shlomo Amar, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Yerushalayim, on Monday.

“How unfortunate it is to hear that there are other people who want to continue to pray in the courtyards. Do you really have such great contempt for synagogues from this thing, that after Hashem has dealt kindly with us, opened the gates of mercy, that we can pray – that we should go and choose a quick and disrespectful prayer?” Rabbi Amar asked, according to Arutz Sheva on Monday.

Rabbi Amar is scheduled to speak Monday night at a conference of the World Organization of Synagogues to mark the return to synagogues.