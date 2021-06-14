NYC to Hold Parade to Honor Health Care Workers

NEW YORK -

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a media availability in City Hall, last week. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City will hold a parade to honor the healthcare personnel and essential workers this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at his press conference on Monday.

The “Hometown Heroes Parade” will be held Wednesday, July 7.

“This year that we’ve been through, it has literally been the greatest crisis in the history of New York City. We were knocked down, but we got back up and that’s something to celebrate about this city,” de Blasio said. “The first parade back, the first true large parade in New York City will be one to celebrate the heroes of the fight against COVID — our health care heroes who were extraordinary and need to remembered for the ages, our first responders, our essential workers, the people who kept us alive, the people who kept this city going no matter what. We are going to hold a parade to honor them, to thank them, to celebrate them.”

The parade will honor healthcare workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, transportation workers, delivery workers, and grocery and bodega workers.

“You name it, all the essential workers who made it happen, everyone who kept it together in New York City for all of us and brought us back. It’s a day to celebrate and appreciate the heroes who often go unsung, we’re going to sing about them this day,” de Blasio said.

