NY Has Country’s Lowest Covid Positivity Rate, Says Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo making a vaccine announcement. (Office of Gov. Cuomo)

New York State’s average coronavirus positivity rate is the lowest in the United States as the state reaches more than 20 million vaccine shots.

The positivity rate has declined for 68 consecutive days, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. The seven-day positivity rate average is a mere .44%, the lowest in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.

Nearly 70% of eligible New Yorkers have received their first shot and more than 60% are fully vaccinated. There are only 681 coronavirus patients in New York hospitals.

“We’re beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest seven-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”

