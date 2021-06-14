No More Masks Indoors, Starting Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:50 pm |

Israel passed another milestone in the coronavirus epidemic as the Health Ministry lifted the requirement to wear masks in public areas indoors.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levy on Monday evening signed the order abolishing the masking rule as of Tuesday. The requirement for wearing masks outdoors was already lifted.

However, three exceptions were noted:

Unvaccinated guests and employees in welfare institutions and health institutions for prolonged hospitalization will still be required to wear masks. The same for assisted living facilities for the elderly, due to higher risks in those places.

People on their way to a quarantine location must also wear masks, as well as passengers on flights.

In addition, updated guidelines for hospitals and clinics will be distributed by Health Ministry officials.