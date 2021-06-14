McConnell Vows to Block Biden Supreme Court Nominee

NEW YORK -

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2021. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a radio interview that, should the Republicans retake the Senate, he would seek to prevent President Joe Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, Axios reported.

The interviewer asked McConnell if he would repeat with Biden what he did with former president Barack Obama, when the Republican-controlled Senate did not even give Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland, a hearing. Garland was chosen by Obama to fill a seat vacated when Justice Antonin Scalia died.

“So I think it’s highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don’t think either party if it controlled, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election,” McConnell said.

He defended his decision to forcefully push for Amy Coney Barrett to be appointed to the Supreme Court weeks before the 2020 election.

“What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president,” McConnell said. McConnell and Trump made reshaping the judiciary a priority; Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices and more than 200 federal judges in his four years in office.

