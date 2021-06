BROOKLYN -

Monday, June 14, 2021

Maimonides Medical Center. (Wikimedia)

With the decrease of COVID-19 infection rates and increase in vaccinations, Maimonides Medical Center has extended its visitation hours, allowing people to visit patients from on Sunday through Friday from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm, and on Shabbos from 9:00 am until 10:00 pm.

Children over the age of 12 will be allowed to visit when accompanied by a parent.