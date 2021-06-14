Liberman Promises No Tax Hikes, Budget Focus on 2022

YERUSHALAYIM (REUTERS/Hamodia) -

New Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman arrives for a group photo of the new Israeli government at the president’s residence in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s new government will not raise taxes and is committed to passing a two-year 2021-22 budget, although time constraints mean the budget impact will mostly be felt in 2022, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday.

The cross-partisan coalition under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was confirmed on Sunday, ending years of caretaker governments during which Israel worked with month-to-month rather than annual budgets, including through the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will be no tax hike. We oppose a tax hike. Taxes should not be raised, and there will be no going crazy on the budget issue,” Lieberman told reporters.

He said the various coalition parties had agreed to draft a two-year budget within 140 days. But, he said, the chagim in September would likely cause lags.

“We will not have much leeway to affect anything in 2021,” he said. “The emphasis is in 2022.”

Liberman also confirmed recent media reports that he plans cancelling unpaid leave for people under 45, with an exception for the tourism sector where he would leave greater flexibility. He hoped that there would be a revival in this sector too by the end of the year, according to Globes on Monday.

Liberman has appointed Ram Belinkov as director general of the Ministry of Finance. Belinkov is a former director of the Ministry of Finance’s budget division.

The chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee is also expected to go to a member of Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party. This represents a break with custom, in which the head of the finance ministry and the Knesset committee, whose job it is to oversee the government’s decisions, have been members of different parties.