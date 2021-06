DUBAI (Reuters) -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 3:57 am |

Iranians set a U.S. and Israeli flag on fire during a protest in Tehran. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran does not expect Israeli foreign and security policy to change under its new government, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to ISNA news agency, a day after Israel’s Knesset ended Binyamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister.

“Iran‘s enemies are gone and powerful Iran is still here. I don’t think Israel’s policies will change with the new government,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said.