France Ready for Renewed Peace Talks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12:16 pm |

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (REUTER/Luc Gnago)

Tucked in with all the congratulatory messages for Israel’s new government was a hint of unfinished business on Monday.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said his country is ready to work to restart direct Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

“France is ready to support any effort allowing a resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to a just and lasting settlement of the conflict, within the framework of a two-state solution,” Le Drian was quoted as saying by AFP.

The French diplomat added, “France reaffirms its determination to work with the new government,” and will maintain its “unwavering attachment to the security of the State of Israel, and its determination to work alongside it to preserve the regional security and stability.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid indicated that he intends to refurbish Israeli policy toward the Palestinians.

He pledged to continue the normalization process started by the previous government with four Arab countries, known collectively as the Abraham Accords.

“We will sign more agreements with additional countries. The Palestinian arena will define to a large extent what the other theaters will look like, and we have a lot to do to improve the living conditions of the Palestinians and to improve the dialogue,” Lapid said on Monday.