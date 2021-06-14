Deri Promises Leniencies for Entering Israel

Yerushalayim -

Monday, June 14, 2021 at 7:36 am |

Ben Gurion Airport (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Following the announcement in a letter from departing MK, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri that leniencies in entry to Israel for individual tourists would be upcoming, Chaim V’Chessed Organization for English speakers in Israel says that the details are not final. Although officials met to discuss a possible date yesterday, no conclusion was reached.

Chaim V’Chessed Organization recommends exercising caution when making travel plans to Israel, with this in mind. Details remain to be determined by the relevant government departments, and with a new government and Health Minister just sworn in, implementation of expected leniencies could be delayed.