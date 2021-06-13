Yisrael Beytenu MK Announces Break From Faction

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:59 am |

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The day of the new government’s planned inaugurations has begun with a bit of drama, as a Yisrael Beytenu MK, Eli Avidar, reportedly unhappy with the post he was offered in the coalition, announced that he will no longer be bound to the party after the coalition is installed.

However, according to the Yisrael Hayom report, he stressed that he will vote to approve the new government.

He explained his refusal to join the government by saying that he was interested in a significant position as Minister of Development of the Negev and the Galilee or Minister of Agriculture, but Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman refused.

With the coalition expected to have a razor-thin majority in parliament of 61-59, actions such as Avidar’s are certain to worry the leaders of the incoming coalition.