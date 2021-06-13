MK Ra’am Threatens He Will Not Support Coalition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Ra’am MK Saeed Alharomi

Ra’am MK Saeed Alharomi threatened Sunday morning that he will not support the new coalition that is supposedly to be voted in later in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri are pressuring Alharomi in an attempt to get him to vote against the government with assurances, including on the topic of the Kaminitz Law.

Alharomi is asking that a clause in the coalition agreement regarding illegal construction in the Negev be cancelled in return for his support of the new government, Kan reported.

It would only take one MK to vote against the coalition for it to lose its narrow majority and keep Netanyahu in power.

The Ra’am party announced it would hold a meeting at 1 p.m., ahead of the Knesset vote.

Meanwhile, Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh attacked Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas for joining the new government, telling Yediot that Abbas will be helping to “deepen the occupation.”

“If someone wants to make Yerushalayim or the Galilee Jewish it’s the same policy. Whether an Arab or a Jew does it is irrelevant.”

He said that Abbas “has knowingly joined a government whose basic principles are opposed to everything he long believed in.”