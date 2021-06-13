Fires Break Out in Mevaseret Zion, Closes Route 1

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 8:52 am |

The fires near Mevaseret Zion on Sunday. (Fire Brigade of Yehudah and Shomron)

A fire broke out in Mevaseret Zion on Sunday afternoon, and began to spread close to nearby residential areas.

Due to the proximity to the fire, residents have been asked to evacuate their houses.

The fire has caused the closure of Route 1 from Mevaseret eastward to Yerushalayim.

Police are preparing to rescue and escort MKs who got stuck on their way to Yerushalayim because of the fire, ahead of the vote in the Knesset.

Eight fire crews are currently operating at the scene to get the fire under control, and they are joined by six firefighting planes. Two additional teams are expected to arrive at the scene shortly.