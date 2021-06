BROOKLYN -

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 5:25 pm |

The New York City Police Department is looking for man who committed an antisemitic aggravated harassment in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Rutland Road between Brooklyn Ave. and New York Ave., shortly before 10:20 a.m. Thursday. A man approached a 30-year-old Jewish male, and made threats and anti-Semitic remarks.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.