BROOKLYN -

Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1:34 pm |

An 18-year-old was killed Thursday night in a car accident in Mill Basin.

The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. at National Drive and Strickland Avenue.

Jack Levy, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle, and was killed. Four other vehicle occupants suffered various injuries: two are in stable condition, and two have minor injuries.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.