Two Palestinian Officers Killed in Firefight With Israeli Forces

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:28 am |

A man looks at the scene where gunfire was exchanged where Palestinian security men were killed in Jenin on Thursday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian town early Thursday, touching off exchanges of gunfire in which two Palestinian security men and a third person were killed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A poster circulated on local media identified the two dead as members of the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence force. They were identified by the PA as Lieutenant Adham Aliwi, 23, and Captain Taysir Issa, 33.

The third victim, Jamil Al-Amouri, appears to be a wanted member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The exchange of fire occurred when operators from the Yamam Border Police counterterrorism unit attempted to arrest the two Palestinian targets near a building of the Palestinian Authority’s Military Intelligence in Jenin.

The PA officers were manning a checkpoint when they observed the Israeli arrest operation taking place, and opened fire, reports said.

It is unclear if they were aware they were engaging Israeli security forces as the Yamam unit was operating from civilian vehicles.

A senior commander in the PA security forces told the Palestinian Al Quds news site that the IDF did not warn his soldiers of their Jenin arrest operation ahead of time.

No Israeli injuries were reported.