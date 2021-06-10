Individual Travelers to be Allowed Entry as Pandemic Fades

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:36 pm |

Passengers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (Flash90)

In light of the dramatic decline in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, Israel will be open to individual tourists starting July 1, according to Tourism Minister, Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

“The hard work of the Tourism Ministry staff, along with the Health Ministry, Foreign Affairs, and the Interior Ministry, led the Interior Minister to announce the of easing the conditions for vaccinated tourists and the intention to expand entry to individual tourists starting July 1.”

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri signed an order to that effect on Thursday, which said that vaccinated persons will be allowed in from countries approved by the Health Ministry.

Currently, travelers are permitted entry from the U.S. only through organized tours.

The list of countries from where vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter into Israel will be updated once a week.