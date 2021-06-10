Over 3,000 People Daven at Kever Yosef

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:01 am |

Tefillos at Kever Yosef. (Shomron Regional Council, File)

Over 3,000 Jews on Wednesday night davened at Kever Yosef in Shechem, in honor of what is considered the yahrtzeit of Yosef HaTzaddik. Hundreds of IDF troops were stationed in the area.

The visit was coordinated by the Shomron Regional Council and the administration of Kever Yosef and the Mekomos HaKedoshim in the Shomron, and was conducted with the approval and accompaniment of the IDF.

It was the largest gathering at the site since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and was attended by senior IDF officers as well as Yerushalayim Affairs and Heritage Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Shomron Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan.

Commenting on the event, Shomron Council Head Yossi Dagan said that “we have the right as a nation to remember our leaders and mark their passing, also thousands of years after their petirah. This is our connection to places like this. This is our strength as a nation. We look forward to the day when we can stand with our backs straight and enter sites like this during broad daylight and without a military escort that must fight back the rioters.

“When we entered Kever Yosef, we were very pained to see hundreds of rocks and stones at the entrance and signs of soot from firebombs. It’s simply barbaric, for the sake of being barbaric, to destroy such a holy place. Kever Yosef is unifying, and we need unity and peace in our nation.”