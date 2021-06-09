“You Lead by Making Brooklyn a Great Place:” Jo Anne Simon on Running for Brooklyn Borough President

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:34 pm |

After seven years in Albany and decades as a neighborhood association president and a disability civil rights advocate in New York City, Jo Anne Simon is aiming for Brooklyn Borough Hall. Simon spoke to Hamodia about her campaign, her political experience and how her background with the disability community shapes her plans for how to make Brooklyn more welcome to all.

Simon has represented Brooklyn’s 52nd District in the State Assembly since 2014, which allowed her to develop professional relationships and personal friendships with the other members, as well as “a much better sense of how to advocate budgetary matters,” both of which will give her an advantage in arguing Brooklyn’s case to the state legislature.

Though she considers herself a progressive Democrat, Simon takes pride in working with people from a wide variety of political leanings to come together to solve issues. “I represent everybody,” she said. “Including people I disagree with, including Republicans, including people who aren’t in a party.”

She has championed bipartisan issues such as accessibility for children with disabilities in schools. “It’s about bringing communities to the table that may not have been there before. It’s about working closely with the disability community. And the schools…are horribly inaccessible,” she said. “It’s just very difficult for many parents to get what their kids need in our public schools. And I will be a voice for” the families who need services.

When asked by Hamodia if those services would extend to children in parochial schools, Simon immediately agreed they should, and said she gained insight into the Jewish community’s needs when working on behalf of a group of Orthodox mothers of autistic children in Boro Park as a private lawyer earlier in her career. “My goal as a disability advocate is for everyone to have equal access regardless of the school they’re in,” she said.

She would also extend the push for accessibility to one of the major issues facing Brooklyn that the Borough President is uniquely empowered to respond to: the housing crisis.

With the Borough President’s powers over zoning, Simon would ensure that all newly built housing units in Brooklyn are accessible. In the interview, she put the issue of lack of affordable housing in the context of federal funding for building having dried up decades ago, but expressed optimism that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan would fund housing programs. As Borough President, she would utilize the political relationships she’s built with federal officials and with Brooklyn-based Chuck Schumer, whom she represented in Albany, for “significant federal investment in housing, on an ongoing basis.”

She noted nonprofit developers often struggle for funding, and she would focus on giving them “more federal dollars, more access to capital” because “they build more cheaply and provide more accessible and more affordable housing.”

Another sector in need of aid would be the hundreds of small businesses struggling under the economic toll of the pandemic.

Simon said she would work with connecting businesses, the merchant’s association and the chamber of commerce to allow entrepreneurs to access loans, tax credits, and capital, as well as utilize technology that can allow businesses to work together and streamline their overhead. “We need massive investment, but we also need new ways of working together,” she said.

Another issue that has reared its head amidst the pandemic is the upswing in violence and crime. Simon, who pushed for funds for community-based gun violence prevention programs in the state budget while in Albany, said that combating violence would require expanding such programs and encouraging ties between communities and police. “Those groups actually help make it safer, and make it easier for…community policing,” she said. “Community policing [can] be very effective. That would be the kind of thing the Borough President can help bring together. It’s a role about convening, that you’re a go-between, trying to be an honest broker in the community and policing [to] establish that trust.”

Violence prevention would go hand-in-hand with improving access to mental health resources and health care.

“We have so many traumatized people in our borough who need mental health care,” she said, noting the stressors of the pandemic exacerbated the mental health crisis as hospitals continued to close throughout the city, just as people needed the aid the most. Access to health care “decreases those stressors that cause violence.”

“We lost our community hospital and it’s really affected people,” Simon continued. “We lost forty-five hospitals in the state in the last few years. We need to be an advocate to not lose more hospitals, and for more sane practices. It doesn’t make sense to just count the number of psychiatric beds if they’re in the wrong place. If you put them all in Manhattan, that doesn’t help. It’s about that balance, that distribution [of resources] and meeting the needs of the community.”

Simon said she’s inspired by the neighbors who rallied to help each other during the pandemic as a model for leadership. “They said, ‘I can help.’ And now they know they can help, and they know they can help others help.”

Being the Borough President would mean, she continued, “you lead by making Brooklyn a great place to live by working with the people who live there, and who love it, and who will in fact dedicate so much time, energy and love to their neighborhood.”

