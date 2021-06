YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:38 am |

A crashed cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy last month. (ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE/Handout via Reuters)

Eitan Biran, the Israeli five-year-old survivor of a cable car crash in Italy last month, was told Tuesday that his parents and younger brother perished in the accident.

A lawyer for the family told Italian La Repubblica newspaper that Eitan was explained what had happened. “This will be a long and complex process. He is improving physically but there is no clear indication as to when he will be released from the Torino Hospital and be able to return to Israel.”