Retired Police Officer Killed in Accidental Shooting in Brooklyn

Police maintain a perimeter outside a crime scene in New York City. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Two men, including a former police officer, were shot in Kensington during an argument. The 57 year-old former officer was struck in the chest and killed.

The retired officer, who was identified by the New York Post as Thomas Marrinan, hurried into a pizza store on East 3rd Street and Church Avenue to intervene as a 33 year-old man, identified as Michael Soto, was verbally harassing an 86 year-old man.

Marrinan was accompanied by his friend Robert Velasquez, a retired city correction officer, who had a gun on him. When Soto, who was intoxicated, began to attack the friends, Velasquez fired his gun as they struggled, striking Marrinan and the assailant.

Both were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, but Marrinan succumbed to his wounds. Soto was shot in the arm and is in stable condition and in police custody.