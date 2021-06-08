MTA Bus Crashes Into Building, 16 Injured

NEW YORK -

An MTA bush crashed into a 3-story building in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, injuring sixteen people and damaging the building’s structure.

The bus was traveling southbound on Bedford Avenue before it slammed into the building Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, NBC 4 reported.

Ambulances arrived within minutes and transported 13 people to the hospital. In total, 16 people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The building was evacuated because the crash had destabilized the structure. The Department of Buildings dispatched workers for emergency repairs to the front of the building in order to be able to remove the bus. The top floor of the building was rented out as an apartment and the first two floors were a dentist’s office. A DOB investigation is ongoing.

An ongoing MTA investigation did not indicate the bus was speeding or that there were mechanical issues. The 55 year-old driver, who has been a bus driver for 13 years, did not have a history of collisions, said MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano.

