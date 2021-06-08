Levin: New Government to Be Sworn in Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A plenary session at the Knesset. (Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The government headed by Naftali Bennett (Yamina) and Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will be sworn in on Sunday, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) announced Tuesday morning.

There is conjecture that Sunday was specifically chosen to ensure the agreement is on the Knesset’s desk 48 hours before, on Friday, rather than the usual 24 hours, which is irrelevant in the case of Shabbos falling a day before the swearing in.

Levin also announced that a Knesset vote will be held Sunday to elect the Speaker of the 24th Knesset.

Yamina MK Nir Orbach still has to formally state what he will vote regarding the new coalition. He is expected to back the government.