YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 am |

Yehiyeh Sinwar, (R), the top Hamas leader in Gaza, hugs head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel as they meet in Gaza May 31. (Mohammed Salem/Pool Photo via AP)

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that talks between Palestinian factions regarding Palestinian internal reconciliation would begin in Cairo on Saturday, in tandem with a Hamas delegation meeting with Egyptian intelligence over a prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

According to the report, Egypt is eager to promote indirect contact between the groups to reach a deal a soon as possible.