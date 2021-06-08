Ambassador Erdan Meets AP President, Reiterates Commitment to Freedom of Press

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:44 am |

Ambassador Gilad Erdan (L) meets with AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt on Monday.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan visited the Associated Press headquarters in New York on Monday where he met with President and CEO Gary Pruitt and Vice President of International News Ian Phillips. During his visit, Ambassador Erdan reaffirmed that Israel upholds the importance of press freedom and ensures the safety of journalists wherever they are reporting.

“Yesterday, I visited the AP HQ in New York to explain to top executives that the building housing their Gaza operation was being used by Hamas terrorists trying to jam the Iron Dome – that is why it was prioritized by the IDF during last month’s operation.

“AP is one of the most important news agencies in the world and Israel does not suspect its employees were aware a covert Hamas unit was using the building in this way.

“Israel did everything to ensure no employees or civilians were hurt during this operation. In contrast, Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization that purposely places its terror machine in civilian areas, including in buildings being used by international media outlets.

“I reaffirmed that Israel upholds the importance of press freedom and strives to ensure the safety of journalists wherever they are reporting. Israel is willing to assist AP in rebuilding its offices and operations in Gaza.”