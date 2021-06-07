Schumer, Gillibrand Call for More Cybersecurity Funding After MTA Hack

NEW YORK -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:15 am |

A subway conductor in Queens. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

After the revelation from MTA officials that the city’s transit system was hit by waves of cyberattacks in April, New York’s Senate representatives said they will push for millions more in funding for cybersecurity measures.

New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said they would work to secure $500 million for the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the New York Daily News reported. The money would be used to bolster the federal government’s ability to defend and react to cybersecurity threats against public computer systems.

“The veritable darts keep piling up to prove there is a cyber-bullseye smack on the MTA and other mass transit systems that the feds must better shield, and part of the way to do this involves the upcoming federal budget, where the chance to boost the MTA’s cybersecurity protections will be a major priority,” Schumer said.

The April hacks, which the FBI alerted the MTA to, did not manage to steal secure information or interfere with commutes after the MTA quickly shut down its computer systems. Nearly 4,000 MTA workers and contractors changed their passwords after an audit of the system.

Hacking attacks pose an increasing threat to domestic security and stability; in recent weeks, hackers caused a temporary fuel shortage when they took down the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest refined oil pipeline.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com