Report: MK Orbach Intends to Back ‘Change Government’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:11 am |

Yamina MK Nir Orbach. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Yamina MK Nir Orbach has told associates that he intends to back the “change government,” Channel 12 news reported Monday afternoon.

Orbach, who has yet to publicly announce his position on the proposed government his party chief Naftali Bennett agreed to form with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, has been facing intense pressure to oppose the proposed coalition.

According to a report on Globes, Orbach has been offered a ministerial post in the new government.

According to the report, Orbach will support the formation of the government and will be appointed settlement affairs minister, a position currently held by Minister Tzachi Hanegbi. The Yamina party denied the report.

Earlier today, the heads of the municipal councils in Yesha sent a letter to Orbach urging him to vote against the formation of the new government led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.