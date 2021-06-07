No One Trapped or Hurt in Shaare Zedek Sinkhole

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 12:44 pm |

The sinkhole that suddenly swallowed up a number of parked cars at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim was apparently caused by the nearby digging of a highway tunnel, according to hospital director Dr. Ofer Marin.

He added that the hospital itself is safe and that is operating as usual, while the area remains cordoned off as a danger zone, The Times of Israel reported.

After a thorough check of the site by eight fire and search-and-rescue crews, it was determined that no one had been injured or trapped underneath the rubble, according to The Jerusalem Post.

A video of the incident showed several cars tumbling into the large pit as the parking lot ground gave way without warning.