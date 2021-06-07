Israeli Dies of Wounds Incurred During Arab Riots in Acco

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 7, 2021 at 3:34 am |

A car is set on fire during Arab riots in Acco, May 12. (Roni Ofer/Flash90)

Avi Har-Even, Hy”d, who was severely wounded last month when Muslim rioters threw a Molotov cocktail into the hotel he was staying at in Acco, died of his wounds Sunday night. He was 84 at his passing.

Har-Even, an Israeli Prize laureate and the former head of Israel’s Space Agency, was staying at the Afandi Hotel when it was attacked by Arab rioters who set the hotel on fire. He suffered from burns and smoke inhalation and was on life support ever since, until his passing.

His son is Rafael’s President and CEO, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even.

Professor Yitzchak Ben Israel, Chairman of the Israel Space Agency, stated that Har-Even was “one of the first directors of the Israel Space Agency and laid the foundations for building Israel’s current space capabilities. His contribution is invaluable. This is a great loss to the State of Israel.”

Har-Even was the second Israeli to be killed by Arab rioters. Yigal Yehoshua, Hy”d, was lynched by a Muslim mob in Lod and succumbed to his wounds a week after he was attacked.

These violent anti-Jewish outbreaks were apparently a display of solidarity with Hamas.