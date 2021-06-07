3 Men Indicted for Antisemitic Crimes in Brookyn

BROOKLYN -

Surveillance footage shows two men accosting a Jew on 16th Avenue in Boro Park, Shabbos, May 22.

The three men accused of perpetrating two anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn last month have been indicted on all charges by a grand jury, multiple sources tell Hamodia.

Danial Shaukat, 20, Haider Anjam, 20, and Ashan Azad 19, all of Brooklyn, were indicted Monday on a total of 64 charges, including assault, menacing, attempted assault and aggravated harassment. Many of the counts were charged as hate crimes.

Danial Shaukat being led out of the 66th Precinct stationhouse in Boro Park, May 25.

According to police and prosecutors, on Shabbos, May 22, two Jewish teenagers were walking on Ocean Parkway at 18th Avenue in Kensington, when two men exited a blue Toyota Camry and demanded that the teens say, “Free Palestine.” The teens refused, at which point the men began punching the the teens. One victim was punched in the back of the head; the other was punched in the head, face and mouth, and placed in a chokehold.

As the victims fled, one of the assailants retrieved a cricket bat from the Camry’s trunk. Then the two assailants, as well as a third man who had been driving the Camry, began chasing the victims, who were rescued by a Muslim Uber driver.

Haider Anjam (front) and Ashan Azad being led out of the 66th Precinct stationhouse, May 26. (Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia)

The three perpetrators allegedly then drove to 16th Avenue in Boro Park, where they began harassing Jews at the Agudah shul on 49th Street.

Two men spat at and threatened Jewish men outside the shul, shouting “Free Palestine,” “Kill you Jews” and “Kill all the Jews.” When the Jewish men ran inside the shul and locked the door, the perpetrators banged on the door. Before leaving the scene, one man broke the mirror of a nearby parked car. A third man drove their Camry and also yelled antisemitic statements.

These were the last in a string of attacks and other hate crimes perpetrated by Muslims and supporters of Palestinians against Jews in New York, amid a war between Israel and Hamas last month.

The day after these incidents, the NYPD increased patrols in Jewish neighborhoods, and these hate crimes largely ceased.

