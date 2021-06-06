Tunnel Found Under UNRWA School in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 4:02 pm |

The interior of a Hamas tunnel uncovered near the border with the Gaza Strip. (Dario Sanchez/Flash90/File Photo)

A tunnel dug by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza was uncovered under a school operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), according to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The school itself, the UNRWA Zaitoun Boys’ School “A,” was one of two of the organization’s facilities damaged during the Gaza fighting.

At the end of May, UNRWA found what “appears to be a cavity and a possible tunnel, at the location of the missile strike.”

“The depth of the cavity is approximately 7.5 meters below the surface of the school. UNRWA discovered the existence of a possible tunnel in the context of the investigation of the fired missile,” it said in a statement.

UNRWA claimed that the tunnel was not connected to the school. There is no “indication of the existence of any entry or exit points for the tunnel within the premises,” it added.

The organization condemned both Palestinians who built the tunnel and the IDF for its attacks, which it alleged caused damage to the school.