MTA Manhattan Track Renewal and Signal Modernization Work This Summer

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 5:06 pm |

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced critical infrastructure work coming to its 6 Av and 8 Av lines in Manhattan this summer. The track renewal project on the 6 Av Line (B, D, F and M) includes complete replacement of the downtown express track at 47-50 Sts.- Rockefeller Center.

The work will be done concurrently with the 8 Av Line (A, C and E) Signal Modernization project in order to minimize disruptions. That work will include the installation of technology. Once completed, the modern Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling system will be installed between 59 St-Columbus Circle in Manhattan and High St in Brooklyn, making that busy corridor more reliable for thousands of daily customers.

“These improvements will allow us to deliver smoother rides and reliable service for subway riders,” said Demetrius Crichlow, NYCT Executive VP for Subways. “NYC Transit remains laser-focused on welcoming New Yorkers back to a modernized system that is the quickest way to navigate the city.”

Weeknight work will start at approximately 9:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and end at 5:00 a.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, starting Monday, June 14. Weekend work will begin on Friday, July 2 with work starting Fridays at 9:45 p.m. and concluding by 5:00 a.m. on Mondays.

Customers affected by these service changes can plan for it by arranging alternative routes for their travel.