BROOKLYN -

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:34 pm |

A Hasidic man was assaulted in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon, the latest in a string of attacks against Jews in New York City.

Around 12:25 p.m, surveillance video at Stockton Street and Marcy Avenue shows a man yelling at a Jew, then punching him.

Shomrim, Hatzolah and the NYPD responded to the scene. The victim was examined by Hatzalah for minor injuries, and did not require hospitalization.

Video courtesy of Williamsburg News