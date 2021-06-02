Wizz Air to Add New Lines From Israel to Italy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:50 am |

The Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is expanding its lines to Italy.

In honor of the Republican Day holiday in Italy, the airline is expanding with three new lines from Israel.

In addition to the existing line to Milano, Wizz Air will now offer flights from Israel to Rome, Catania and Bari.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air offers Israelis low-cost flights to 23 destinations in 11 different countries during the summer.

The destinations include cities in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Romania, England, Italy, Austria and a new line to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Passengers can order the extra Wizz Flex service for the right to change their destination and flight date as they wish, regardless of the circumstances, the company said.