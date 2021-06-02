Quicker Bus Trips Take Off in Northern Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:47 pm |

Kavim buses in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israelis in the northern coastal region now have a new travel option: the Quicker bus service, which offers flexible, personalized transportation.

Starting on Tuesday, riders could already book their trips at a time and place convenient for them through the Moovit app, which will also calculate the fastest and most efficient route for users,’ from pickup point to destination, according to Globes.

The line will run in the northern Lev Hasharon and Emek Hefer region (between Netanya and Hadera), following similar “smart transportation” projects in Yerushalayim, Tel Aviv and Haifa,

The service, operated by the Kavim company, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport’s National Authority for Public Transport and the Emek Hefer and Lev HaSharon Regional Councils, an area with a population of about 67,000. Passengers are asked to book their trips in advance via the Moovit app or by calling *2060.

The buses will operate on Sundays to Thursdays from 5:30 am to 11 pm and on Fridays from 5:30 am until one hour before the beginning of Shabbos, and on Motzei Shabbos one hour after Shabbos goes out until 11 pm. The fare is NIS 7 for a ride of up to 15km, and NIS 10 for rides of more than 15km. Payment is to be made via Rav Kav or via other apps where mobile payment for public transport is available.