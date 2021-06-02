Presidential Vote Begins in Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:53 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanayhu casts his vote for the president, in the Knesset on Wednesday. (Knesset Spokesman)

On Wednesday, the Knesset is slated to elect Israel’s 11th president. A special session began at 11 a.m., in which MKs cast their ballots for either Jewish Agency chairman Yitzchak Herzog or Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cast the first vote in the presidential election.

Netanyahu left the plenum immediately after voting behind a specially placed partition for secrecy.

Herzog and Peretz will be able to watch the proceedings from a special area of the plenum.

Each MK has the option of casting a white ballot, meaning a vote for neither candidate.

Once the voting is over, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin will announce a recess for the votes to be tallied. The ballot box will be taken into a separate room and members of the Knesset Ballot Committee – MKs David Bitan (Likud), Yosef Taieb (Shas), Emilie Moatti (Labor) and Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) – will count them.

After the votes are counted, Levin will recall the session and announce the results. If neither candidate has 61 votes, there will be another round of voting.

When the results are in, Levin and other officials will walk to the winning candidate to inform him or her and offer his congratulations.

If elected, Peretz would become Israel’s first woman president. If Herzog wins, he would become the first president whose father had also been president.

The president-elect is not sworn in on the day of the voting. President Reuven Rivlin will remain in office until July 9, 2021. The new president will be sworn in closer to that date.