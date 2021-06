YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:04 am |

Israeli border police secure a road near the Arab village of Tormusayya, northeast of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

After joint intelligence and operational activity of the Duvdevan unit and the Shin Bet, a senior Hamas official in Yehudah and Shomron, Sheikh Jamal Al Tawil, was apprehended Tuesday night in Ramallah.

Sheikh Jamal Al Tawil is a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization in Yehudah and Shomron and recently took an active part in organizing violent riots, incitement to violence and re-establishment of the Hamas headquarters in Ramallah.