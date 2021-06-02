Health Ministry: COVID Vaccination for Children to Start Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israelis receive COVID-19 vaccine injections in a mobile Magen David station in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The coronavirus vaccination for children ages 12-15 is set to begin next week, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The move followed several weeks of consultations with relevant experts after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the relevant age to the Pfizer vaccine used in Israel on May 11.

In light of the extremely low morbidity rate in Israel, the ministry has also decided to recommend the vaccine for groups at risk, including children with pre-existing conditions and children who are going to fly abroad, as well as to open up the opportunity to get vaccinated for all those who wish in the age group.

“The vaccine is safe and effective,” the ministry said.