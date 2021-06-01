New York Rental Aid Program Opens Tuesday

NEW YORK -

New York’s rental and small businesses financial aid program opens for applications on Tuesday, June 1.

The $2.7 billion program is prioritized for families facing eviction, but will be available to all behind on their rent. It would cover up to 12 months of rent that are past due, three months of upcoming payments, and 12 months of utility payments. The program is expected to cover up to 200,000 households.

For small businesses, there will be grants up to $50,000 to cover operating and business expenses incurred over the pandemic. Applications for small businesses will open June 10.

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program will be administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Applications are available online through the state’s website. The programs are being funded by $2.6 billion in federal resources and $100 million of state funding.

