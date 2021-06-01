Likud: Lapid Required to Lay Out Plans by Deadline Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:19 am |

Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Attorney Michael Ravilo’s petition on behalf of the Likud, that Lapid be required to lay out a plan for the new government, has been endorsed by the President’s office legal advisor.

Lapid, who was tasked with forming a new government, has until midnight between Wednesday and Thursday to advise the president that he has secured majority support for a new government.

The Likud, however, want him to also declare that he will be establishing a rotational government with Naftali Bennett, note who will serve when as prime minister, and who and when as alternate prime minister. He would also be required to list which factions will be included in the government.

On Tuesday morning, Udit Corinaldi-Sirkis, the legal advisor to the President’s office, responded to the Likud petition, confirming that if the new government will include a power-sharing arrangement, the details must be included in Lapid’s declaration before midnight Wednesday. She did not accept the Likud’s claim that because Lapid had been tasked with forming a government, he must serve first as prime minister in any rotational arrangement.

The heads of Yesh Atid, Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu and New Hope will meet at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel on Tuesday, in an effort to work out their remaining differences ahead of the deadline for Lapid to form a government.

A Yamina spokesman said negotiating teams worked all night on their plans for a unity government and made significant progress.