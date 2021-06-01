Israel Lifts Most Coronavirus Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:51 am |

School children play in a public park. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

On Tuesday, most coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Israel, with only 350 infections currently reported in the country. More than five million in Israel are fully vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccination drive six months ago.

Gatherings will not be limited, and customers will be allowed to dine in indoor restaurants freely.

Although masks are still required in public indoor venues, the Health ministry is set to review their position later this month.

From Tuesday, corona tests required before and after travel will not be offered by the health funds free of cost.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a new advisory against non-essential travel and travel to countries with high morbidity, and quarantine requirements after returning from some countries will remain in place.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,412 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel.