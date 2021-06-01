Israel to Ask US for $1 Billion Emergency Military Aid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:41 pm |

An Iron Dome battery deployed in Ashkelon. (Noam Rivkin Fenton/Flash90/File Photo)

When Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrives in Washington on Thursday the focus of his talks with U.S. officials will be a request for $1 billion emergency military aid.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) disclosed the coming Israeli request on Fox News on Tuesday and it was confirmed by Israeli officials.

The aid is needed to replenish the Iron Dome aerial defense system and to purchase munitions for the Israeli air force — mainly precision-guided bombs.

Gantz is scheduled for talks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Gantz’s office said.

“There is going to be a request made by the Israelis to the Pentagon on Thursday for $1 billion in aid to replenish Iron Dome batteries. It will be a good investment for the American people. I will make sure in the Senate that they get the money,” Graham said a day after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Gantz in Israel.