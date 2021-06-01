City at Lowest Positivity Rate Since Pandemic Began

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:37 pm |

A Covid-19 Vaccination Site in Harlem. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

New York City’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.83%, the lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. In March 2020, tests were coming back with a citywide positivity rate as high as 71%.

“Since we started testing and measuring, this is the lowest level that we’ve had. And it’s absolutely amazing,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio at his press conference on Tuesday. “This is a testament to the willpower of New Yorkers, fighting through this crisis, doing the right things to keep each other safe, going out and getting vaccinated in huge numbers.”

A little over half of the city is vaccinated: 51.1% of residents have had at least one shot, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated.

New York’s statewide 7-day positivity rate is 0.65%, the lowest since September and the 57th consecutive day the positivity rate dropped.

“New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day and as the numbers keep going down we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We’ve followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated…The days ahead continue to look bright, but we need New Yorkers who haven’t yet taken the vaccine to make an appointment or walk into a site to secure that future for all of us.”

