Adams, Yang Trade Barbs as NYC Mayoral Race Gets Testy

Eric Adams (L) and Andrew Yang, at campaign appearances Tuesday. (Adams and Yang campaigns)

It may have taken months, but the New York City mayoral race is finally turning into a brawl, three weeks from Primary Day.

Candidates Eric Adams and Andrew Yang exchanged insults at separate events Tuesday, as polls show them atop the field in a tight Democratic primary to be held June 22.

“Why is he still in this race?” Adams, the Brooklyn borough president and former state senator, said about Yang, an entrepreneur who has never held public office. “I think that’s he’s a joke, and it’s not funny anymore.”

“Eric, your moment has passed,” replied Yang. “New Yorkers want a different kind of leadership right now.”

Early polls showed Yang, who didn’t enter the race until January, with a double-digit lead on the large field of candidates, many of whom have long-time government experience and had declared their candidacy in the fall. Yang had run an upbeat campaign, most famous for his plan to give government cash directly to low-income families, calling himself a “cheerleader” for the city as it recovers from the COVID pandemic. But Yang has been criticized for lack of familiarity with issues reporters have asked about, such as 50-a (the repealed law that shielded police disciplinary records) and the size of the debt of the MTA, an agency he has said he wants the the city to take over. Recent polls have generally shown Yang or Adams in first with the other in second, but one poll last week showed former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia leading for the first time, with Adams in second and Yang third.

And as his lead has evaporated and opponents have attacked, Yang on Tuesday hit back.

At a campaign event Tuesday morning in the Bronx, where he received the endorsement of Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., Adams was asked about Yang’s recent accusations of Adams violating campaign-finance laws. (Adams has made similar accusations against Yang).

Adams replied, “Why is he still in this race?” Asked to explain this response, Adams said, “I think that’s he’s a joke and it’s not funny anymore. I think that these are serious issues that we are facing and that we are looking at. This is not a game. New York doesn’t need a cheerleader. They need a leader. And so, finding ways to take us off the real conversations that we are having in the city, I’m not getting into that. I’m focused on how am I going to turn this city around.”

Half an hour after the Adams event ended, Yang held his own previously scheduled campaign event at a newly opened office in Bensonhurst, billed as a “major address” and his “closing message with New York voters,” in which he portrayed himself as a “change” candidate and his opponents as part of a political system that has failed New Yorkers.

And the gloves were off.

After blaming Mayor Bill de Blasio for what he deemed irresponsible spending of federal stimulus money leaving the next mayor with budgetary woes, Yang accused other candidates of remaining silent on the issue — particularly Adams.

“You know who’s not going to breathe a word about it? Eric Adams. You know why? Because Eric Adams knows that Mayor de Blasio is making calls for him right now,” said Yang, a reference to a report The Atlantic last week that said de Blasio, who has not made an official endorsement, had been seeking to get support for Adams and to stop Yang. “Trying to keep things the same, trying to make sure that the people that have benefited from the special interests for years, just stay entrenched in place.” Yang contrasted this with his own candidacy, saying, “Everyone knows that I have not been climbing the greasy ladder of the city’s bureaucracies over this last number of years.”

Yang also said that if “politicians who have just been trading favors over and over again” win City Hall, “they will let our city fail underneath our feet, as long as they get what they think they deserve.”

Asked by a reporter to comment on Adams’ earlier remarks about Yang, Yang replied, “Eric is business as usual … New Yorkers know we need something different. And think about all of the favors that Eric had to trade to get to this point, climbing the ladder over this last number of years, scheming about his run, thinking like ‘Oh, this is going to be my big chance.’ Eric, your moment has passed. New Yorkers want a different kind of leadership right now.”

Asked by Hamodia about the report of de Blasio seeking to build support for Adams and against Yang, de Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt said, “It’s odd for a candidate to wonder aloud about phone calls they aren’t on rather than talk about policy and vision.”

Adams is not the only one to face criticism from Yang.

Yang had previously been complimentary of Garcia, publicly saying he would vote her as his second choice in the new ranked-choice voting system and inviting her to work for his administration. But as Garcia has soared in the polls following endorsements last month by The New York Times and Daily News, Yang has criticized the former Sanitation commissioner, saying on WNYC, “New Yorkers complain to me just about every day about the piles of trash that we’re seeing around us that get higher and higher.”

Asked Tuesday about his changed tune on Garcia, Yang responded, “I think Kathryn has done a lot for the city, but I think that many New Yorkers want to turn the page from the de Blasio administration, and having someone who worked in his administration seven of the last eight years is not the kind of change that most New Yorkers are looking for right now.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair following Yang’s WNYC comments, Garcia said, “I would say he might’ve seen some polling.”

Asked whether his negative comments were a result of recent polls, Yang responded, “I am so energized about where we are — where we are poised to win this race.”

The Adams campaign did not respond to Hamodia’s request for comment on Tuesday’s exchange.

Yang campaign co-chairman Chris Coffey said, “It’s time for a change. We won’t get that with de Blasio’s handpicked candidate.”

At the first mayoral debate May 13, some candidates took shots at frontrunners Yang and Adams, but it was a largely civil affair, in which candidates appeared virtually. The next debate, to be held in-person on Wednesday night, is expected to be far more edgy.

