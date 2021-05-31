Shots Fired in Boro Park on Sunday, No Injuries

NEW YORK -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 12:09 pm |

Six shots were fired early Sunday morning in Boro Park.

Police were called at 4:50 a.m. in front of 974 46 Street with reports of a shooting.

Police said there were no injuries reported, and they used Shotspotter technology to determine six shots were fired. Six shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The shooting comes amidst a steady uptick in violent crime and hate crimes in New York City.

The crime surge that has rapidly become a central political issue. Mayor Bill de Blasio has vowed to send more police officers to Jewish neighborhoods and subways, and mayoral candidates have spoken favorably of boosting the police forces.

