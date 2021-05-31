Outgoing Mossad Chief: Israel Must up Ante Against Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:03 am |

Head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen. (Flash90)

“We must increase activity against the Iranian regime,” said outgoing head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, on Sunday.

“[Israel must] fight it and its actions to the bitter end, until it understands that any time it crosses a line will cost it enormous damage,” he added.

Cohen, whose tenure as the head of the spy agency ends this week, made his comments during a ceremony at Bar Ilan University in Ramat Gan, where he received an honorary doctorate.

While Israel rarely acknowledges involvement in specific operations, its so-called “shadow war” against Iran’s nuclear program and malign influence in the region has been raging for several decades, escalating in recent years as the Mullah regime ramped up its nuclear ambitions.

Earlier this year, Iran accused Israel of “terrorism” following an explosion at the secretive Natanz nuclear plant, as well as of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders.