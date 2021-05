YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 10:43 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets with Senator Lindsey Graham in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Monday with U.S. Senator (R-SC) Lindsey Graham at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “No one has done more for Israel than you, Senator Lindsey Graham, a stalwart champion of our alliance, and we have no better friend. I want to thank you for everything you’ve been doing over the years on our defenses, our security, on Iran. You’ve been a tremendous friend and a tremendous ally.”