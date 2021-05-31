Mexican Ambassador Summoned to Foreign Ministry for Clarification

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 31, 2021

Pablo Macedo, Mexican Ambassador to Israel.

The Ambassador of Mexico to Israel, Pablo Macedo, was summoned for a clarification discussion at the Foreign Ministry on Monday following Mexico’s vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Deputy Director General for the Latin America Division, Modi Ephraim, clarified to the Ambassador that Israel’s expectation of friends such as Mexico is that the good bilateral relations shared between the two countries also be reflected in the international arena. Israel further expects that Mexico stand with us during this difficult time in the same way that Israel has done for it, show understanding for the security challenges that Israel is facing, and recognize Israel’s right and duty to defend its citizens, at whom Hamas fired 4,300 rockets.

Modi Ephraim added that it is inconceivable that Mexico would side with countries hostile to Israel in a decision that does not contribute to peace and which rewards terrorism.