Monday, May 31, 2021 at 1:27 pm |

NEW YORK -

The indoor dining curfew on restaurants and bars in New York ends on Monday, as the state’s coronavirus positivity rates sink to less than 1%.

Indoor dining resumed in February, but restaurants and bars had a strict midnight curfew and capacity restrictions, Fox News 5 reported.

The curfew for outdoor dining ended on May 17.

The curfew for catered events has been lifted as well.