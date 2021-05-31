Coronavirus Ministerial Committee Adjusts Regulations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:20 pm |

Terminal 3 halls at the Ben Gurion airport.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90/File)

On Monday evening, the Ministerial Committee for the Corona Virus approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to extend until Tuesday, June 29, the obligation have a corona examination performed 72 hours before entering Israel, as well as another examination immediately after entering Israel at the border.

The government also approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to ease aviation restrictions:

Abolishing the obligation to maintain a distance of two meters at an airport. Cancellation of the obligation for an outgoing passenger to fill out a health declaration before leaving Israel. Filling in an incoming passenger form is still required. Elimination of the ability of the field operator to require passengers departing from Israel to wear an identification tag indicating to which terminal their entry is permitted. Clarification eliminating the exchange of masks during the flight. Clarification that it is not required to reduce service on the flight in order to reduce services which require the removal of a mask.

Extension of these regulations will remain in effect until Monday, June 6, 2021. The easing of the restrictions will take effect 24 hours from when they are approved by the government.